Amenities

patio / balcony parking carpet

Private back entrance to this lovely basement that includes bedroom, den, living room dining area and kitchen. May use backyard and patio. A few blocks from Wheaton Mall and metro. New carpet just installed in all rooms. This is a steal of a deal and will be rented fast. Good credit a must. All utilities are included. No sign on property.