Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Wonderful split level home in Silver Spring. The owner occupies the lower level. This home was remodeled in 2014 and features new cabinets, granite counter tops, and SS appliances in the kitchen. Private deck off the family room area is great for relaxing. The master bathroom and hallway baths have also been completely remodeled. There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on the main level. This home features a shared laundry room in the lower level.