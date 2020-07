Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

3BR/3.5FBA Town home walking distance to Forest Glen Metro. Close to 495, Westfield Shopping, Theaters, Costco and Great Restaurants! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and back splash, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile flooring! Gleaming wood floors on main level, 2 fireplaces and finished walk-out lower level. Fresh paint and New Carpet to be installed. This amazing home will not last.