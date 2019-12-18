All apartments in Walker Mill
Find more places like 1925 ADDISON ROAD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker Mill, MD
/
1925 ADDISON ROAD S
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

1925 ADDISON ROAD S

1925 Addison Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walker Mill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1925 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD 20747

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing rental! New carpet and paint! Ready to move in now! Convenient to major commuter routes! A lot of upgrades and space! Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 ADDISON ROAD S have any available units?
1925 ADDISON ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
Is 1925 ADDISON ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
1925 ADDISON ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 ADDISON ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 1925 ADDISON ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 1925 ADDISON ROAD S offer parking?
No, 1925 ADDISON ROAD S does not offer parking.
Does 1925 ADDISON ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 ADDISON ROAD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 ADDISON ROAD S have a pool?
No, 1925 ADDISON ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 1925 ADDISON ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 1925 ADDISON ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 ADDISON ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 ADDISON ROAD S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1925 ADDISON ROAD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1925 ADDISON ROAD S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkland Square
2100 County Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20747
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20743

Similar Pages

Walker Mill 2 BedroomsWalker Mill Apartments with Balcony
Walker Mill Apartments with PoolWalker Mill Dog Friendly Apartments
Walker Mill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College