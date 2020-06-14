521 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Walker Mill, MD
In Maryland, it is illegal to take a lion to the movies, so if you're thinking of moving to Walker Mill with a king of the jungle -- think again.
Walker Mill, Maryland, is a quaint little town sandwiched between Capital Heights and Kettering, just Southwest of the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Since Walker Mill is within close proximity of the White House (30 minutes to be exact), there are a number of tourists popping in and out of the city. The atmosphere is pretty friendly, as expected around these parts, but somehow Walker Mill sets itself apart from the other cities surrounding it. For one, Walker Mill has a cool name -- so let's just get that out there -- and secondly, Walker Mill is a town within a city. From first sight it seems to be very metropolitan, with large buildings, lots of businesses and large swaths of homes and apartments. However, Walker Mill still has that cozy, friendly, warmth that you'd expect from a much smaller town. See more
Finding an apartment in Walker Mill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.