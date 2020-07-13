Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground pool guest parking internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

We're under new management!



Woods at Addison is a beautiful garden-style apartment community that puts everything right at your fingertips! Conveniently located only 5 minutes from the Addison Road Metro and the Capital Beltway, getting around is a breeze. Within 10 minutes from shopping centers, the National Harbor, Walker Mill Regional Park and Washington DC, no plans are out of reach. Our one-, two- and three bedroom spacious apartment homes feature modern kitchens, private balconies or patios, spacious walk-in closets, individually controlled AC and heat, parking and much more. Whether you want to relax by our sparkling pool, grab your friends for a tennis match or basketball game, Woods at Addison has something to offer for everyone! Don't forget your furry friends, we are a pet friendly community! Come visit and discover why Woods at Addison is the perfect place to call home!