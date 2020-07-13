All apartments in Walker Mill
Walker Mill, MD
Woods at Addison
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

Woods at Addison

6500 Ronald Rd · (833) 387-1918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6602-101 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 6610-203 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 6604-002 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woods at Addison.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We're under new management!

Woods at Addison is a beautiful garden-style apartment community that puts everything right at your fingertips! Conveniently located only 5 minutes from the Addison Road Metro and the Capital Beltway, getting around is a breeze. Within 10 minutes from shopping centers, the National Harbor, Walker Mill Regional Park and Washington DC, no plans are out of reach. Our one-, two- and three bedroom spacious apartment homes feature modern kitchens, private balconies or patios, spacious walk-in closets, individually controlled AC and heat, parking and much more. Whether you want to relax by our sparkling pool, grab your friends for a tennis match or basketball game, Woods at Addison has something to offer for everyone! Don't forget your furry friends, we are a pet friendly community! Come visit and discover why Woods at Addison is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 move-in fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open parking: free; Reserved parking: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woods at Addison have any available units?
Woods at Addison has 5 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woods at Addison have?
Some of Woods at Addison's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woods at Addison currently offering any rent specials?
Woods at Addison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woods at Addison pet-friendly?
Yes, Woods at Addison is pet friendly.
Does Woods at Addison offer parking?
Yes, Woods at Addison offers parking.
Does Woods at Addison have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woods at Addison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woods at Addison have a pool?
Yes, Woods at Addison has a pool.
Does Woods at Addison have accessible units?
No, Woods at Addison does not have accessible units.
Does Woods at Addison have units with dishwashers?
No, Woods at Addison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Woods at Addison have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woods at Addison has units with air conditioning.
