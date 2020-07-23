Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:41 AM

557 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Walker Mill, MD

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Walker Mill offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you...

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Milfan Dr
305 Milfan Drive, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
Available 08/01/20 Room for rent near Addison Road metro - Property Id: 324089 Beautiful property 1 bedroom with den located behind Addison Road metro station all utilities included. Room is furnished. It has a private entrance.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
7210 Starboard Drive
7210 Starboard Drive, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,297
650 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in District Heights, MD. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Walker Mill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
11 Units Available
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
6 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
3 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
9 Units Available
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,237
603 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
4 Units Available
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
798 sqft
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.

1 of 56

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$842
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 08:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
6303 Hil-Mar Drive
6303 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
715 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 715; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1285.00; IMRID24441
Results within 5 miles of Walker Mill
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
25 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,582
709 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
12 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
714 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
2 Units Available
Benning
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
705 sqft
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
3 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
738 sqft
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
705 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Capitol Hill
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,575
553 sqft
Open floor plans with designer fixtures, stainless steel appliances, views of the Anacostia River in some units. Pet-friendly, with smart-building technology. Minutes from Capitol Hill and Potomac Metro Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
619 sqft
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
109 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,598
801 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 11:36 PM
18 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,309
780 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
11 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
707 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
2 Units Available
Greater Landover
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
692 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
City Guide for Walker Mill, MD

In Maryland, it is illegal to take a lion to the movies, so if you're thinking of moving to Walker Mill with a king of the jungle -- think again.

Walker Mill, Maryland, is a quaint little town sandwiched between Capital Heights and Kettering, just Southwest of the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Since Walker Mill is within close proximity of the White House (30 minutes to be exact), there are a number of tourists popping in and out of the city. The atmosphere is pretty friendly, as expected around these parts, but somehow Walker Mill sets itself apart from the other cities surrounding it. For one, Walker Mill has a cool name -- so let's just get that out there -- and secondly, Walker Mill is a town within a city. From first sight it seems to be very metropolitan, with large buildings, lots of businesses and large swaths of homes and apartments. However, Walker Mill still has that cozy, friendly, warmth that you'd expect from a much smaller town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Walker Mill, MD

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Walker Mill offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Walker Mill, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

