607 Apartments for rent in Walker Mill, MD with hardwood floors
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 40
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 28
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 24
In Maryland, it is illegal to take a lion to the movies, so if you're thinking of moving to Walker Mill with a king of the jungle -- think again.
Walker Mill, Maryland, is a quaint little town sandwiched between Capital Heights and Kettering, just Southwest of the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Since Walker Mill is within close proximity of the White House (30 minutes to be exact), there are a number of tourists popping in and out of the city. The atmosphere is pretty friendly, as expected around these parts, but somehow Walker Mill sets itself apart from the other cities surrounding it. For one, Walker Mill has a cool name -- so let's just get that out there -- and secondly, Walker Mill is a town within a city. From first sight it seems to be very metropolitan, with large buildings, lots of businesses and large swaths of homes and apartments. However, Walker Mill still has that cozy, friendly, warmth that you'd expect from a much smaller town. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Walker Mill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.