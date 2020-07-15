Apartment List
370 Apartments for rent in Walker Mill, MD with garages

Walker Mill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7427 Drumlea Rd
7427 Drumlea Road, Walker Mill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,420
2085 sqft
Inspiring 4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths and 2 Half-baths Townhome in Capitol Heights! Step inside this lovely home and have a walk into its stunning kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and ample all-white cabinetry.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
703 ADDISON ROAD S
703 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Welcome to your new home! A spacious and modern 3 level townhouse in walking distance to Addison Rd Metro and a short drive to DC! Kitchen~has beautiful~granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
22 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,413
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$842
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
615 SPECTATOR AVENUE
615 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1776 sqft
Elegant and wonderful, one of the largest end units, Brick front and side, 2 car separate garage. Main level: step into a large open living space, Loads of closet space, 1 bedroom, full bath, walk out to garage, great for in-law and/or roommates.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
606 TOUCHDOWN DRIVE
606 Touchdown Drive, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 -- NO CAR NEEDED for this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, garaged townhome! Short walking distance to blue line metro station @Morgan St and FedEx Field.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
530 JURGENSEN PLACE
530 Jurgensen Place, Summerfield, MD
Studio
$2,650
1600 sqft
Meticulously cared for end-unit townhome within walking distance of Morgan Blvd Metro Station. Three levels, 2 full and 2 half baths, this one is sure to wow! Main level hardwood flooring, deck, rear facing two-car garage, and gas cooking.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
22 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,614
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,856
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,965
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
32 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
21 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
121 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
15 Units Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,606
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,127
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1083 sqft
The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life. Squeeze in a workout before getting down to business at a co-working nook. Meet friends on the rooftop terrace after getting your shopping done at Costco.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Kingman Park
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
967 sqft
Bell Capitol Hill offers premium living, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and modern floor plans. Located near Seattle's highest quality shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
884 sqft
Open floor plans with designer fixtures, stainless steel appliances, views of the Anacostia River in some units. Pet-friendly, with smart-building technology. Minutes from Capitol Hill and Potomac Metro Transit Station.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,432
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
2 Units Available
Coral Hills
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair
703 Parkside Pl NE
703 Parkside Place Northeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
2170 sqft
LUXURY 5BR/4BA TOWNHOUSE W/ ROOFTOP TERRACE GARAGE - Property Id: 301432 BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN A BRAND NEW LUXURY 5BR 4BA TOWNHOUSE WITH A LOFT, ROOFTOP TERRACE AND GARAGE.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5319 GREENWICH CIRCLE
5319 Greenwich Circle, Westphalia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Be the first to occupy this fabulous new construction townhome in the convenient Westphalia Towne Center.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair
3611 GRANT PLACE NE
3611 Grant Place Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1533 sqft
Lovely townhouse built in 2016. Freshly painted, hardwood on the main level. One car garage. Balcony off the living room. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Walker Mill, MD

In Maryland, it is illegal to take a lion to the movies, so if you're thinking of moving to Walker Mill with a king of the jungle -- think again.

Walker Mill, Maryland, is a quaint little town sandwiched between Capital Heights and Kettering, just Southwest of the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Since Walker Mill is within close proximity of the White House (30 minutes to be exact), there are a number of tourists popping in and out of the city. The atmosphere is pretty friendly, as expected around these parts, but somehow Walker Mill sets itself apart from the other cities surrounding it. For one, Walker Mill has a cool name -- so let's just get that out there -- and secondly, Walker Mill is a town within a city. From first sight it seems to be very metropolitan, with large buildings, lots of businesses and large swaths of homes and apartments. However, Walker Mill still has that cozy, friendly, warmth that you'd expect from a much smaller town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Walker Mill, MD

Walker Mill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

