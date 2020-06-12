/
3 bedroom apartments
358 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Walker Mill, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1749 ADDISON ROAD S
1749 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1129 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2001 COUNTY ROAD
2001 County Road, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath, near Suitland Metro station, and Addison Metro station. Freshly painted, updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and living area, huge yard. Washer and dryer hookup, move in ready.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
419 MILFAN DRIVE
419 Milfan Drive, Walker Mill, MD
Move in Ready. 5 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Finished walk out basement. Off street parking. Large backyard. Two block from Addison Rd Metro!! Owner/Agent
Results within 1 mile of Walker Mill
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
89 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
18 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
1817 PORTER AVENUE
1817 Porter Avenue, Suitland, MD
Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION only 2 years old detached single-family home in Suitland! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops, island, and SS appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
6310 HIL MAR DR #9-9
6310 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Amazing opportunity to rent this 3 bed 1 bath unit in Westwood Park! 2nd level secure entry location with an above ground balcony, pet friendly building! Open living and dining room layout with beautiful hardwood floors access to the balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5803 FALKLAND PLACE
5803 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD
During this pandemic please use the utmost caution. Face mask, gloves and sanitizer.Ready to for immediate occupancy. Three full level townhouse in London Woods 4 Bedrooms 2.5 baths Finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7530 GROUSE PLACE
7530 Grouse Place, Summerfield, MD
Beautiful, updated 4 bed/2.5 bath just minutes from DC for Rent! Must see!!! Shows extremely well! Please use show covers are remove your shoes while viewing. Due to current COVID 19 pandemic, showings will be limited. PLEASE take precautions.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5711 Falkland Place
5711 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR, 1.5 BA Home in Capitol Heights!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 3 BR, 1.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
615 SPECTATOR AVENUE
615 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
Elegant and wonderful, one of the largest end units, Brick front and side, 2 car separate garage. Main level: step into a large open living space, Loads of closet space, 1 bedroom, full bath, walk out to garage, great for in-law and/or roommates.
Results within 5 miles of Walker Mill
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,496
1417 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Greater Landover
25 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cheverly
10 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
13 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1232 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
45 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
