6724 DOLPHIN COURT

Amenities
Large Colonial with wrap around front porch to enjoy the lovely yard.. Fenced in back yard. 4 Spacious Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors Beautiful colonial style home with inviting front porch! Eat in kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining room, , generous size bedrooms, serene backyard for back yard BBQ. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, 2 car garage. Conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in popular St. Charles neighborhood, close to shopping, dining and commuter lots.Community Pool, tot lots, bike and hike path.. Beautiful Lake This will go quickly, don't wait! No pets. EVERYONE ENTERING MUST WEAR A FACE MASK/COVERING !