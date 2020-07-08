All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 6724 DOLPHIN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
6724 DOLPHIN COURT
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

6724 DOLPHIN COURT

6724 Dolphin Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6724 Dolphin Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Large Colonial with wrap around front porch to enjoy the lovely yard.. Fenced in back yard. 4 Spacious Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors Beautiful colonial style home with inviting front porch! Eat in kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining room, , generous size bedrooms, serene backyard for back yard BBQ. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, 2 car garage. Conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in popular St. Charles neighborhood, close to shopping, dining and commuter lots.Community Pool, tot lots, bike and hike path.. Beautiful Lake This will go quickly, don't wait! No pets. EVERYONE ENTERING MUST WEAR A FACE MASK/COVERING !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 DOLPHIN COURT have any available units?
6724 DOLPHIN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 6724 DOLPHIN COURT have?
Some of 6724 DOLPHIN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 DOLPHIN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6724 DOLPHIN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 DOLPHIN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6724 DOLPHIN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 6724 DOLPHIN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6724 DOLPHIN COURT offers parking.
Does 6724 DOLPHIN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6724 DOLPHIN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 DOLPHIN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6724 DOLPHIN COURT has a pool.
Does 6724 DOLPHIN COURT have accessible units?
No, 6724 DOLPHIN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 DOLPHIN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6724 DOLPHIN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6724 DOLPHIN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6724 DOLPHIN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University