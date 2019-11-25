6229 SEAL PL.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A Beautiful renovated 3-level townhome waiting for you! 4 bedrooms total (TWO Master Suites) and 3.5 baths. Fenced rear patio with storage shed. Plenty of space for you and your family. Owner expects good credit((680+) and good income ($80,000+)- NO EXCEPTIONS TO THE REQUIREMENTS. No pets allowed. Water deposit - $400(refundable). Applicants should apply online at https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6229-Seal-Place-Waldorf-MD-20603-295145600. *** YOU MUST MEET ALL REQUIREMENTS TO VIEW THE PROPERTY***There is a $55 application fee/adult 18 years and older. COVID-19 INSTRUCTIONS: Agents and clients must wear masks and gloves. *VIRTUAL TOUR LINK ATTACHED*