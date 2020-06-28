6116 GRAY WOLF COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking playground garage

Your dream home is here Located in the well known Hampshire Neighborhood, schools within walking distance, the very best living awaits you and your family......Detached single family home, attached one car garage, huge patio for entertaining, family room with fireplace off of patio, nice size kitchen with newer appliances, hardwood floors throughout the entire first floor, high ceilings, half bath on the first floor. Three huge bedrooms on the upper level, Jack and Jill bathroom connects the two smaller rooms (separate sinks for the two smaller rooms, share a full bathroom). Convenient laundry upstairs (brand new washer and dryer), huge master suite that includes two closets, shower and soaker tub, dual sinks with additional third sink. Security Deposit is $2,175.00. Charles County Housing Voucher Approved!In addition....there is a huge man-made community lake with great playground and workout areas within walking distance to residence.