Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

6116 GRAY WOLF COURT

6116 Gray Wolf Court · No Longer Available
Location

6116 Gray Wolf Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
Your dream home is here Located in the well known Hampshire Neighborhood, schools within walking distance, the very best living awaits you and your family......Detached single family home, attached one car garage, huge patio for entertaining, family room with fireplace off of patio, nice size kitchen with newer appliances, hardwood floors throughout the entire first floor, high ceilings, half bath on the first floor. Three huge bedrooms on the upper level, Jack and Jill bathroom connects the two smaller rooms (separate sinks for the two smaller rooms, share a full bathroom). Convenient laundry upstairs (brand new washer and dryer), huge master suite that includes two closets, shower and soaker tub, dual sinks with additional third sink. Security Deposit is $2,175.00. Charles County Housing Voucher Approved!In addition....there is a huge man-made community lake with great playground and workout areas within walking distance to residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT have any available units?
6116 GRAY WOLF COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT have?
Some of 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6116 GRAY WOLF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT offers parking.
Does 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT have a pool?
No, 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT have accessible units?
No, 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6116 GRAY WOLF COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
