Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

5431 Spotswood Pl

5431 Spotswood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5431 Spotswood Pl, Waldorf, MD 20695

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/20 Lovely 3 Level 3 Bd 2 BA 2 1/2 BA - Property Id: 214200

Beautiful 2 year old, 3 level, 3 bed, 2 bath, and 2 1/2 bath home located near plenty of shopping and restaurants. Great Schools, and recreation near by.

***Application fee $50.00 per adult tenant, Applicants will undergo a Credit and background check. Pets are allowed with an additional non refundable deposit, no smoking in the residence. Tenants may paint walls, but must return to original color upon vacating.
-Ideal tenants, credit score of 650 or higher, and household income 3 times the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214200
Property Id 214200

(RLNE5530753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Spotswood Pl have any available units?
5431 Spotswood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 5431 Spotswood Pl have?
Some of 5431 Spotswood Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 Spotswood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Spotswood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Spotswood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5431 Spotswood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5431 Spotswood Pl offer parking?
No, 5431 Spotswood Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5431 Spotswood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5431 Spotswood Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Spotswood Pl have a pool?
No, 5431 Spotswood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Spotswood Pl have accessible units?
No, 5431 Spotswood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Spotswood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5431 Spotswood Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 Spotswood Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5431 Spotswood Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

