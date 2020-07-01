5431 Spotswood Pl

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Lovely 3 Level 3 Bd 2 BA 2 1/2 BA - Property Id: 214200
Beautiful 2 year old, 3 level, 3 bed, 2 bath, and 2 1/2 bath home located near plenty of shopping and restaurants. Great Schools, and recreation near by.
***Application fee $50.00 per adult tenant, Applicants will undergo a Credit and background check. Pets are allowed with an additional non refundable deposit, no smoking in the residence. Tenants may paint walls, but must return to original color upon vacating.
-Ideal tenants, credit score of 650 or higher, and household income 3 times the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214200
