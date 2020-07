Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Elegant home full of charm and tastefully decorated. Three levels of space with a nice kitchen,granite counters and updated appliances. The Master Bedroom has a nice size walks-in closet,master bath has a separate soaking tub for a nice relaxing warm bath and a separate shower. Thebasement REC room is nicely finished and very cozy, super for a MAN Cave or Workout Room.