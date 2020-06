Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Luxury for less, awesome three level town-home in the heart of Waldorf close to schools, shopping, EZ commute to DC metro areas. Freshly painted with new carpet, hardwood floors on main level. Super nice kitchen with plenty of storage. Fenced in yard with patio-pavers. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet, soaking tub with sep shower and double vanity. Basement has a extra family room and a finished room possible fourth bedroom.