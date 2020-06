Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Live luxuriously in this opulent, 4 level, Double Master Suite, 6 Bedroom & 6 Bathroom castle.Space is an understatement! Stunning hardwood floors trail throughout the home, as crystallized Granite Countertops illuminate the Kitchen. Large 2 car garage & long car port can accommodate many guests, as you host memorable events, in your over-sized Fenced-in Backyard - Lots of beauty & natural light.