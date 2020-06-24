4510 Grouse Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool

Available 04/01/20 Townhome in Waldorf - Property Id: 98502



This is a cozy 3 Bed 1.5 Bath townhome located in The Lancaster Neighborhood/Westlake Village Towns Community. One dedicated parking space and plenty of visitor spaces available. School Zones: Elementary School (Barnhart Elementary) Middle School (Mattowoman), High School (Westlake). Pool passes available. Relatively quiet neighborhood without the "riff raff". 20 - 30 minutes away from Joint Base Andrews and Bolling. Located close to Charlestown Center Mall. Plenty restaurants and shopping. SECTION 8 WELCOME.

No Pets Allowed



