All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 4510 Grouse Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4510 Grouse Place
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

4510 Grouse Place

4510 Grouse Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4510 Grouse Place, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
Available 04/01/20 Townhome in Waldorf - Property Id: 98502

This is a cozy 3 Bed 1.5 Bath townhome located in The Lancaster Neighborhood/Westlake Village Towns Community. One dedicated parking space and plenty of visitor spaces available. School Zones: Elementary School (Barnhart Elementary) Middle School (Mattowoman), High School (Westlake). Pool passes available. Relatively quiet neighborhood without the "riff raff". 20 - 30 minutes away from Joint Base Andrews and Bolling. Located close to Charlestown Center Mall. Plenty restaurants and shopping. SECTION 8 WELCOME.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98502
Property Id 98502

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 Grouse Place have any available units?
4510 Grouse Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4510 Grouse Place have?
Some of 4510 Grouse Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 Grouse Place currently offering any rent specials?
4510 Grouse Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 Grouse Place pet-friendly?
No, 4510 Grouse Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4510 Grouse Place offer parking?
Yes, 4510 Grouse Place offers parking.
Does 4510 Grouse Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4510 Grouse Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 Grouse Place have a pool?
Yes, 4510 Grouse Place has a pool.
Does 4510 Grouse Place have accessible units?
No, 4510 Grouse Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 Grouse Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 Grouse Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4510 Grouse Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4510 Grouse Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University