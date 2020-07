Amenities

Newly Updated and Move In Ready - This one has it all new carpet, paint, fully finished basement with a true entertainer's Rec Room, a large bedroom, full bath, and full-size washer and dryer. Hardwood on the main and upper levels. 3 additional large bedrooms, a full bath, open concept Kitchen-Dining- and Living Room topped off by a Huge Sunroom that leads to a private backyard. Pets on Case By Case Basis. VOUCHERS Okay. $40 Application Fee per Applicant.