4246 Augusta Street

4246 Augusta Street · No Longer Available
Location

4246 Augusta Street, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This pet friendly 2 story house on a quiet street has an unfinished basement with a walk out, and a 2 car garage. There are 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a fenced in yard. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, and separate dining area that opens to the refinished deck. There is a fireplace in the living room, and a ceiling fan in the Master Bedroom. Washer/Dryer will be provided. HOA offers a pool. No Housing Vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: Included with Rent

PET RULE: Pets allowed with deposit

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

