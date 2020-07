Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

End Unit Townhouse, Freshly painted and new carpet. Three bedrooms 1 1/2 bath with country kitchen. There is a 8 ft fenced back yard. It has a pool membership for summer and c;lose to schools. Need 600 credit score and a $57,000 income. There is a $50.00 credit check and criminal for anyone over 18. Convenient to schools, shopping and transportation.