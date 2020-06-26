3695 WORTHINGTON STREET

Amenities

Beautiful 2 level home with shared living expenses. Two bedrooms are available for rent. Master has 2 large closets, a sitting area, and a luxurious master bath with a soaking tub. The property sits central to nearby military base Andrews, Indian Head, and Navy Yard. Short distance to elementary school, shopping, restaurants, parks, and public transportation. Short distance to Washington DC, Alexandria VA, and National Harbor. In addition to the open concept and storage space, other home amenities include 2 car driveway, deck, and private office space. Will accept long term lease, sorry no pets. All applications considered! No hard inquiry to credit and no application fee! To schedule appointment email Kimberlywade@kw.com