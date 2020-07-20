All apartments in Waldorf
3681 RED BUD COURT
3681 RED BUD COURT

3681 Red Bud Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3681 Red Bud Ct, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
*New Carpet* Open living with spacious main level. Large family room opens to the kitchen. Separate dining room and another living room all on the main level. Hardwood throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large bedrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet and jetted tub. House will be cleaned 4/6. Owner prefers good credit and sufficient income. Fireplace for decorative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3681 RED BUD COURT have any available units?
3681 RED BUD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3681 RED BUD COURT have?
Some of 3681 RED BUD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3681 RED BUD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3681 RED BUD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3681 RED BUD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3681 RED BUD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 3681 RED BUD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3681 RED BUD COURT offers parking.
Does 3681 RED BUD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3681 RED BUD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3681 RED BUD COURT have a pool?
No, 3681 RED BUD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3681 RED BUD COURT have accessible units?
No, 3681 RED BUD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3681 RED BUD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3681 RED BUD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3681 RED BUD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3681 RED BUD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
