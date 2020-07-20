3681 RED BUD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

*New Carpet* Open living with spacious main level. Large family room opens to the kitchen. Separate dining room and another living room all on the main level. Hardwood throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large bedrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet and jetted tub. House will be cleaned 4/6. Owner prefers good credit and sufficient income. Fireplace for decorative purposes only.