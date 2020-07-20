*New Carpet* Open living with spacious main level. Large family room opens to the kitchen. Separate dining room and another living room all on the main level. Hardwood throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large bedrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet and jetted tub. House will be cleaned 4/6. Owner prefers good credit and sufficient income. Fireplace for decorative purposes only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3681 RED BUD COURT have any available units?
3681 RED BUD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3681 RED BUD COURT have?
Some of 3681 RED BUD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3681 RED BUD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3681 RED BUD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.