DON'T MISS OUT! Turn-Key 3 BR townhome in Huntington Townhomes will not disappoint! Tucked back on a quiet street, yet located within walking distance to shopping, in Huntington community with trails, community pool & tennis, and recreation center. Conveniently located in the heart of Waldorf, with easy access to schools, commuter lots, St. Charles Parkway, Route 5, and Route 301. Come home to covered parking, and enjoy your upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space; breakfast bar opens to spacious living room. Home features updated flooring, paint, bathrooms, and fixtures. Good credit. Pets may be considered on a case-by-case basis with a non-refundable pet deposit of $500. No smoking in or on property. Landlord can accommodate a quick move-in date. $75 application for residents 18 years of age and older. Email Listing Agent with questions. Use this link to apply:https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=3042-heathcote-road-waldorf-md-20602-w1swzu