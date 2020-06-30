All apartments in Waldorf
3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD

3042 Heath Cote Road · No Longer Available
Location

3042 Heath Cote Road, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
DON'T MISS OUT! Turn-Key 3 BR townhome in Huntington Townhomes will not disappoint! Tucked back on a quiet street, yet located within walking distance to shopping, in Huntington community with trails, community pool & tennis, and recreation center. Conveniently located in the heart of Waldorf, with easy access to schools, commuter lots, St. Charles Parkway, Route 5, and Route 301. Come home to covered parking, and enjoy your upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space; breakfast bar opens to spacious living room. Home features updated flooring, paint, bathrooms, and fixtures. Good credit. Pets may be considered on a case-by-case basis with a non-refundable pet deposit of $500. No smoking in or on property. Landlord can accommodate a quick move-in date. $75 application for residents 18 years of age and older. Email Listing Agent with questions. Use this link to apply:https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=3042-heathcote-road-waldorf-md-20602-w1swzu

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD have any available units?
3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD have?
Some of 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD offers parking.
Does 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD has a pool.
Does 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3042 HEATHCOTE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

