Freshly painted with laminate hardwood floors through out. New windows everywhere. Stainless steel kitchen with built in microwave. Granite counter tops. Very open and bright. This is an end unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Bathrooms redone. Need a 600 credit score and a $54,000 income per year. There is a $50.00 application fee for anyone over 18. Shows well. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Virginia.