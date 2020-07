Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

PACK YOUR BAGS THIS IS IT!!THIS END UNIT 3 LEVEL TOWN HOME IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL IT HOME! MAIN FLOOR HAS AN EAT IN KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, & POWDER ROOM. UPSTAIRS YOU HAVE 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, & BASEMENT HAS A FAMILY ROOM, FULL BATH, UTILITY ROOM & DEN/WHATEVER ROOM.. CALL TODAY TO SEE. YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED!!