Waldorf, MD
2883 Huddersfield Court
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2883 Huddersfield Court

2883 Huddersfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

2883 Huddersfield Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
2883 Huddersfield Court - Single Family Home in ST Charles Wakefield Subdivision, 3 bedroom 3 full bath Colonial. This home offers recessed lighting in the living room and a 3 sided gas burning fireplace between the living room and dining room. The open living room has wall to wall carpeting. The kitchen is bright and open with table space/breakfast area with glass slider to the deck. The foyer, hall, kitchen and dining rooms offer wood flooring. There is a full bath on the main floor with oversized shower, ceramic flooring/walls and pedestal sink. There is indoor access to the attached 1 car garage. The upper bedroom level offers a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, wall to wall carpeting and super bath with dual vanity, jetted soaking tub, separate shower and linen closet. There are two additional bedroom spaces with wall to wall carpeting and full hall bath. The lower basement area is unfinished but is a great space for storage, exercise area and more. The washer and dryer are in the basement area. The rear yard is fenced in. NO SMOKING & NO PETS.
APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: Income $80,000 per year Credit Score 600(+)

(RLNE5363069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2883 Huddersfield Court have any available units?
2883 Huddersfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2883 Huddersfield Court have?
Some of 2883 Huddersfield Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2883 Huddersfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
2883 Huddersfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2883 Huddersfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 2883 Huddersfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2883 Huddersfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 2883 Huddersfield Court offers parking.
Does 2883 Huddersfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2883 Huddersfield Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2883 Huddersfield Court have a pool?
No, 2883 Huddersfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 2883 Huddersfield Court have accessible units?
No, 2883 Huddersfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2883 Huddersfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2883 Huddersfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2883 Huddersfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2883 Huddersfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.

