in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

2883 Huddersfield Court - Single Family Home in ST Charles Wakefield Subdivision, 3 bedroom 3 full bath Colonial. This home offers recessed lighting in the living room and a 3 sided gas burning fireplace between the living room and dining room. The open living room has wall to wall carpeting. The kitchen is bright and open with table space/breakfast area with glass slider to the deck. The foyer, hall, kitchen and dining rooms offer wood flooring. There is a full bath on the main floor with oversized shower, ceramic flooring/walls and pedestal sink. There is indoor access to the attached 1 car garage. The upper bedroom level offers a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, wall to wall carpeting and super bath with dual vanity, jetted soaking tub, separate shower and linen closet. There are two additional bedroom spaces with wall to wall carpeting and full hall bath. The lower basement area is unfinished but is a great space for storage, exercise area and more. The washer and dryer are in the basement area. The rear yard is fenced in. NO SMOKING & NO PETS.

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: Income $80,000 per year Credit Score 600(+)



(RLNE5363069)