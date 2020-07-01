All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2794 Tyburn Oaks Court
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:37 PM

2794 Tyburn Oaks Court

2794 Tyburn Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2794 Tyburn Oaks Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home with upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, upgraded ceramic tile and vanities in all 4 bathrooms. Arched entranced throughout main level with spacious open floor plan, bay window in dining room, gas fireplace in family room, hardwood floors and large deck. The finished basement is perfect for entertaining with a built in mini wet bar and full bathroom. The 4th bedroom has its own entrance and large closet. The master bedroom has built in closet storage, a walk-in shower with large soaking tub and ceiling fan. The three secondary rooms are spacious with ceiling fans, blinds on the windows and attractive paint schemes in each. Brand new stainless steel Maytag washer and dryer are included! Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Perfect location for commuters with easy access to 301, Route 5 and the Beltway. You will be minutes from shopping, entertainment and dining.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: March 9, 2020

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required). Visitor please remove shoes before entering home.

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED

PETS ALLOWED SMALL AND LARGE BREEDS, $250 per pet 25 lbs. and under, $500 per pet over 25 lbs.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court have any available units?
2794 Tyburn Oaks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court have?
Some of 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
2794 Tyburn Oaks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court is pet friendly.
Does 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court offer parking?
No, 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court does not offer parking.
Does 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2794 Tyburn Oaks Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University