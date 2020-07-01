2794 Tyburn Oaks Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home with upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, upgraded ceramic tile and vanities in all 4 bathrooms. Arched entranced throughout main level with spacious open floor plan, bay window in dining room, gas fireplace in family room, hardwood floors and large deck. The finished basement is perfect for entertaining with a built in mini wet bar and full bathroom. The 4th bedroom has its own entrance and large closet. The master bedroom has built in closet storage, a walk-in shower with large soaking tub and ceiling fan. The three secondary rooms are spacious with ceiling fans, blinds on the windows and attractive paint schemes in each. Brand new stainless steel Maytag washer and dryer are included! Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Perfect location for commuters with easy access to 301, Route 5 and the Beltway. You will be minutes from shopping, entertainment and dining.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: March 9, 2020



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required). Visitor please remove shoes before entering home.



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED



PETS ALLOWED SMALL AND LARGE BREEDS, $250 per pet 25 lbs. and under, $500 per pet over 25 lbs.



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.