All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 2639 Rooks Head Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2639 Rooks Head Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2639 Rooks Head Place

2639 Rooks Head Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2639 Rooks Head Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 story pet friendly inner townhouse has just been freshly painted throughout. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs, with a tiled full bath with dual sinks in the hallway that also holds the laundry facilities. Washer/dryer are provided. The main level has a kitchen with tile flooring, tile backsplash, and granite countertops. There is a living room, and a formal dining room with a walk out to the patio in the fully fenced back yard, which also includes an attached storage closet. Ceiling fans are throughout the home, and a half bath on the main level. Close to shopping, schools, entertainment, medical facilities, and a great commute location. Housing Vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Allowed with deposit.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Rooks Head Place have any available units?
2639 Rooks Head Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2639 Rooks Head Place have?
Some of 2639 Rooks Head Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Rooks Head Place currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Rooks Head Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Rooks Head Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2639 Rooks Head Place is pet friendly.
Does 2639 Rooks Head Place offer parking?
No, 2639 Rooks Head Place does not offer parking.
Does 2639 Rooks Head Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 Rooks Head Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Rooks Head Place have a pool?
No, 2639 Rooks Head Place does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Rooks Head Place have accessible units?
No, 2639 Rooks Head Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Rooks Head Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 Rooks Head Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2639 Rooks Head Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2639 Rooks Head Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University