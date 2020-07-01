All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:05 PM

2624 Ferguson Ct

2624 Ferguson Court · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Ferguson Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Adorable end unit town house. Fully remodeled and ready and has a great amount of space!! Boasting freshly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, featuring new paint, flooring, cabinets, counters, SS appliances, and lighting. No stone was left upturned. This home has all the best living on 2 levels, with a cute fenced backyard for exterior play and detached storage shed. Community pool access. It is a real must see and the perfect home for the right family!
FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533.
To schedule showing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2624-ferguson-ct Online application at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Ferguson Ct have any available units?
2624 Ferguson Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 2624 Ferguson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Ferguson Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Ferguson Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2624 Ferguson Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2624 Ferguson Ct offer parking?
No, 2624 Ferguson Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Ferguson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Ferguson Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Ferguson Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2624 Ferguson Ct has a pool.
Does 2624 Ferguson Ct have accessible units?
No, 2624 Ferguson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Ferguson Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Ferguson Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 Ferguson Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 Ferguson Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

