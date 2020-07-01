Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Adorable end unit town house. Fully remodeled and ready and has a great amount of space!! Boasting freshly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, featuring new paint, flooring, cabinets, counters, SS appliances, and lighting. No stone was left upturned. This home has all the best living on 2 levels, with a cute fenced backyard for exterior play and detached storage shed. Community pool access. It is a real must see and the perfect home for the right family!

FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533.

To schedule showing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2624-ferguson-ct Online application at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action