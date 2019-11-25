All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

2587 Robinson Place

2587 Robinson Place · No Longer Available
Location

2587 Robinson Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
2587 Robinson Place - Partially renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome with deck and fenced in backyard. Community pool, playground, clubhouse and walking paths. Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and Recreation areas. Commuter? Close to major highways (Rt.5, 301 and 210) AAFB, PAX River and NSWC are close enough to make your commute a breeze. One assigned parking space with ample guest spots available. The rental inventory is low in Charles County, this one won't last long.

The renovations are almost complete. More pictures to come. Showings will commence on July 1st or before. Contact us or your Agent to more details on this listing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4953901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2587 Robinson Place have any available units?
2587 Robinson Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2587 Robinson Place have?
Some of 2587 Robinson Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2587 Robinson Place currently offering any rent specials?
2587 Robinson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2587 Robinson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2587 Robinson Place is pet friendly.
Does 2587 Robinson Place offer parking?
Yes, 2587 Robinson Place offers parking.
Does 2587 Robinson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2587 Robinson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2587 Robinson Place have a pool?
Yes, 2587 Robinson Place has a pool.
Does 2587 Robinson Place have accessible units?
No, 2587 Robinson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2587 Robinson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2587 Robinson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2587 Robinson Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2587 Robinson Place does not have units with air conditioning.
