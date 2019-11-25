Amenities

2587 Robinson Place - Partially renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome with deck and fenced in backyard. Community pool, playground, clubhouse and walking paths. Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and Recreation areas. Commuter? Close to major highways (Rt.5, 301 and 210) AAFB, PAX River and NSWC are close enough to make your commute a breeze. One assigned parking space with ample guest spots available. The rental inventory is low in Charles County, this one won't last long.



The renovations are almost complete. More pictures to come. Showings will commence on July 1st or before. Contact us or your Agent to more details on this listing.



No Cats Allowed



