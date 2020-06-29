2455 Yardley Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, large family room with hardwood floors, ceiling fans and recessed lights throughout the home. Smart modern design for light fixtures, dining room, eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite island and countertops, with freshly painted popular gray colored walls. Brand new tiled bathrooms with upgraded plumbing features, walk-in showers, and brand new shower curtains included! Lower level has a bedroom, full bath, closet space, backyard exit, built in shelving on wall and washer/dryer included. The main level has hardwood floors, a faux fireplace included, ceiling fans and a fresh, clean, modern kitchen. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms with two full baths with great design features. The fenced in large, backyard is perfect for families and pets with lots of space to run around, have a barbeque and lay out in the sun and relax. Large driveway for parking, all located in a quiet and safe cul-de-sac.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: February 21, 2020



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PETS ALLOWED SMALL AND LARGE BREEDS, $250 per pet 25 lbs. and under, $500 per pet over 25 lbs.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



HOUSING VOUCHERS NOT ACCEPTED



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

