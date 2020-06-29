All apartments in Waldorf
2455 Yardley Court

Location

2455 Yardley Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, large family room with hardwood floors, ceiling fans and recessed lights throughout the home. Smart modern design for light fixtures, dining room, eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite island and countertops, with freshly painted popular gray colored walls. Brand new tiled bathrooms with upgraded plumbing features, walk-in showers, and brand new shower curtains included! Lower level has a bedroom, full bath, closet space, backyard exit, built in shelving on wall and washer/dryer included. The main level has hardwood floors, a faux fireplace included, ceiling fans and a fresh, clean, modern kitchen. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms with two full baths with great design features. The fenced in large, backyard is perfect for families and pets with lots of space to run around, have a barbeque and lay out in the sun and relax. Large driveway for parking, all located in a quiet and safe cul-de-sac.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: February 21, 2020

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PETS ALLOWED SMALL AND LARGE BREEDS, $250 per pet 25 lbs. and under, $500 per pet over 25 lbs.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

HOUSING VOUCHERS NOT ACCEPTED

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

