2405 VIDALIA COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE: Situated in a beautiful community setting this freshly painted single-family home offers 4 bedrooms, 3-1/2 bathrooms, Large living room, separate dining room and 2 fireplaces. Light-filled rooms with neutral designer paint colors throughout the main and upper levels and a wonderful open floor plan that works for everyday living and entertaining. Large, fully finished basement has just been painted and has a separate entry/exit to the back yard. The fenced-in backyard provides additional entertaining space on a huge deck. Full-sized washer and dryer and 2-car garage and more. Minutes from shopping, schools, restaurants and St. Charles Towne Center.