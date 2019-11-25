All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:49 PM

2405 VIDALIA COURT

2405 Vidalia Court · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Vidalia Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
MUST SEE: Situated in a beautiful community setting this freshly painted single-family home offers 4 bedrooms, 3-1/2 bathrooms, Large living room, separate dining room and 2 fireplaces. Light-filled rooms with neutral designer paint colors throughout the main and upper levels and a wonderful open floor plan that works for everyday living and entertaining. Large, fully finished basement has just been painted and has a separate entry/exit to the back yard. The fenced-in backyard provides additional entertaining space on a huge deck. Full-sized washer and dryer and 2-car garage and more. Minutes from shopping, schools, restaurants and St. Charles Towne Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 VIDALIA COURT have any available units?
2405 VIDALIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2405 VIDALIA COURT have?
Some of 2405 VIDALIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 VIDALIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2405 VIDALIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 VIDALIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2405 VIDALIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2405 VIDALIA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2405 VIDALIA COURT offers parking.
Does 2405 VIDALIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 VIDALIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 VIDALIA COURT have a pool?
No, 2405 VIDALIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2405 VIDALIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2405 VIDALIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 VIDALIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 VIDALIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 VIDALIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 VIDALIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
