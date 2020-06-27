All apartments in Waldorf
2309 AVALON COURT

Location

2309 Avalon Court, Waldorf, MD 20603

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
FREE MONTH OF RENT! Yes, it's really true! Approved applicant(s) that signs a lease before 1/1/19 will get a FULL month of rent FREE!!!!! Lovely 2 Level, 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house for rent in Waldorf. You'll love the open floor plan on the main level which allows you to prepare a wonderful meal while you enjoy time with those in the family room. The cozy eat in kitchen includes access the your fully fenced back yard which is perfect for entertaining on your deck. In the winter, you'll love your wood burning fireplace in the family room, saving you monies on utilities. The home also features a master bath with jetted tub and theres plenty of space in your two car attached garage. This home is conveniently located close to both Rt. 210 and Rt. 301, beltway, commuter lots, endless restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment as well as parks, walking trails and more! Hurry, this deal is too good to pass up right before the holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 AVALON COURT have any available units?
2309 AVALON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2309 AVALON COURT have?
Some of 2309 AVALON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 AVALON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2309 AVALON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 AVALON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2309 AVALON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2309 AVALON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2309 AVALON COURT offers parking.
Does 2309 AVALON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 AVALON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 AVALON COURT have a pool?
No, 2309 AVALON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2309 AVALON COURT have accessible units?
No, 2309 AVALON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 AVALON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 AVALON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 AVALON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 AVALON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
