2309 AVALON COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FREE MONTH OF RENT! Yes, it's really true! Approved applicant(s) that signs a lease before 1/1/19 will get a FULL month of rent FREE!!!!! Lovely 2 Level, 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house for rent in Waldorf. You'll love the open floor plan on the main level which allows you to prepare a wonderful meal while you enjoy time with those in the family room. The cozy eat in kitchen includes access the your fully fenced back yard which is perfect for entertaining on your deck. In the winter, you'll love your wood burning fireplace in the family room, saving you monies on utilities. The home also features a master bath with jetted tub and theres plenty of space in your two car attached garage. This home is conveniently located close to both Rt. 210 and Rt. 301, beltway, commuter lots, endless restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment as well as parks, walking trails and more! Hurry, this deal is too good to pass up right before the holidays!