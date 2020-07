Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

This beautiful 4 Bedroom ,3 Bath, Brick Split Foyer will be ready for you on September 1, 2020.It has an open floor plan on the first level that includes the eat in kitchen/dining combination, a large screened in porch that is great for entertaining. There are three bedrooms and 2 full bathroom on the top level. Downstairs is the EXTRA Large Master Bedroom with the Family Room and a mud room.This property DOES NOT ALLOW PETS!!!!! NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!Minimum Credit Score 620