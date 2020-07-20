All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 2108 DUCHY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2108 DUCHY COURT
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

2108 DUCHY COURT

2108 Duchy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2108 Duchy Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
THIS HOME SHOWS VERY WELL. All interior finished space has been freshly painted and new carpet installed. Spacious eat in kitchen, family room, laundry room and attached garage make this a very desirable home. Large rear yard is great for outdoor entertaining or just chilling out with nature's privacy screen along the rear lot boundary. Located just off St Charles Pkwy and Wakefield Circle on a small court with only 8 homes. This is a non smoking property with no pets allowed. Owners are not accepting Housing Vouchers at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 DUCHY COURT have any available units?
2108 DUCHY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 2108 DUCHY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2108 DUCHY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 DUCHY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2108 DUCHY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2108 DUCHY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2108 DUCHY COURT offers parking.
Does 2108 DUCHY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 DUCHY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 DUCHY COURT have a pool?
No, 2108 DUCHY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2108 DUCHY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2108 DUCHY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 DUCHY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 DUCHY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 DUCHY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 DUCHY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments with BalconiesWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Waldorf Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
Chillum, MDLandover, MDLake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University