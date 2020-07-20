2108 DUCHY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

THIS HOME SHOWS VERY WELL. All interior finished space has been freshly painted and new carpet installed. Spacious eat in kitchen, family room, laundry room and attached garage make this a very desirable home. Large rear yard is great for outdoor entertaining or just chilling out with nature's privacy screen along the rear lot boundary. Located just off St Charles Pkwy and Wakefield Circle on a small court with only 8 homes. This is a non smoking property with no pets allowed. Owners are not accepting Housing Vouchers at this time.