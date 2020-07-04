All apartments in Waldorf
131 GARNER AVENUE

131 Garner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

131 Garner Avenue, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Location, Location, Location....Renovated in 2016 with new windows, paint, flooring and brand new kitchen. Plenty of closet space, spacious living room and large fenced in backyard. The two upper rooms are huge and can fit king size beds and larger furniture. The Master bedroom is equipped with a large walk in closet. The main level rooms are also very spacious and boast plenty of closet space. This home is situated perfectly in Waldorf with a commuter lot less than a mile away . Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and recreation areas. Equipped with all of the modern amenities, private driveway and carport. Pets are case by case and must be 20 lbs and under. Indoor cats must be spayed/neutered and limited to one pet. A non - refundable pet fee of $200.00 will be required. Credit requirement is 600+ with at least $5385.00 in gross monthly income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 GARNER AVENUE have any available units?
131 GARNER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 131 GARNER AVENUE have?
Some of 131 GARNER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 GARNER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
131 GARNER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 GARNER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 GARNER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 131 GARNER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 131 GARNER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 131 GARNER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 GARNER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 GARNER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 131 GARNER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 131 GARNER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 131 GARNER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 GARNER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 GARNER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 GARNER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 GARNER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

