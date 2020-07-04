131 GARNER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Location, Location, Location....Renovated in 2016 with new windows, paint, flooring and brand new kitchen. Plenty of closet space, spacious living room and large fenced in backyard. The two upper rooms are huge and can fit king size beds and larger furniture. The Master bedroom is equipped with a large walk in closet. The main level rooms are also very spacious and boast plenty of closet space. This home is situated perfectly in Waldorf with a commuter lot less than a mile away . Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and recreation areas. Equipped with all of the modern amenities, private driveway and carport. Pets are case by case and must be 20 lbs and under. Indoor cats must be spayed/neutered and limited to one pet. A non - refundable pet fee of $200.00 will be required. Credit requirement is 600+ with at least $5385.00 in gross monthly income.