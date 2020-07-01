12375 SANDSTONE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

OWNER LOOKING FOR RENT W/OPTION TO BUY ONLY. Gorgeous brick front town home in the Stonebridge community. Wood floor foyer, entry level bedroom or rec room, garage, full bath and slider exit on ground level. Upper level with eat in island kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets and pantry. Living room with 9 ft ceiling. Three bedrooms, two baths and laundry on bedroom level. Owner suite with 9 ft ceiling and attached bath with dual vanity. Covered front stoop. Recessed lights. Insulated windows and doors. Home situated across from open space. Shows great, must see!