Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

12375 SANDSTONE STREET

12375 Soapstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

12375 Soapstone Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OWNER LOOKING FOR RENT W/OPTION TO BUY ONLY. Gorgeous brick front town home in the Stonebridge community. Wood floor foyer, entry level bedroom or rec room, garage, full bath and slider exit on ground level. Upper level with eat in island kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets and pantry. Living room with 9 ft ceiling. Three bedrooms, two baths and laundry on bedroom level. Owner suite with 9 ft ceiling and attached bath with dual vanity. Covered front stoop. Recessed lights. Insulated windows and doors. Home situated across from open space. Shows great, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12375 SANDSTONE STREET have any available units?
12375 SANDSTONE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 12375 SANDSTONE STREET have?
Some of 12375 SANDSTONE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12375 SANDSTONE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12375 SANDSTONE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12375 SANDSTONE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12375 SANDSTONE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 12375 SANDSTONE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 12375 SANDSTONE STREET offers parking.
Does 12375 SANDSTONE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12375 SANDSTONE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12375 SANDSTONE STREET have a pool?
No, 12375 SANDSTONE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12375 SANDSTONE STREET have accessible units?
No, 12375 SANDSTONE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12375 SANDSTONE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12375 SANDSTONE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 12375 SANDSTONE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12375 SANDSTONE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

