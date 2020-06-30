All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:41 PM

12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE

12227 Sweetwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12227 Sweetwood Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CLEAN, FRESH PAINT, NEWLY INSTALLED CARPETS & FLOORING ... Move in Ready! Your search will begin and end here! This lovely, well maintained 3 level townhouse includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a fully finished basement, spacious living room open to large kitchen and dining area. You'll enjoy entertaining on your deck of the kitchen on main level. Home is conveniently located near countless restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment and commuter lots. Home shows very well, schedule a viewing today! (Sorry, no pets)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE have any available units?
12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE have?
Some of 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE offer parking?
No, 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE have a pool?
No, 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University