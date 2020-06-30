12227 SWEETWOOD PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

CLEAN, FRESH PAINT, NEWLY INSTALLED CARPETS & FLOORING ... Move in Ready! Your search will begin and end here! This lovely, well maintained 3 level townhouse includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a fully finished basement, spacious living room open to large kitchen and dining area. You'll enjoy entertaining on your deck of the kitchen on main level. Home is conveniently located near countless restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment and commuter lots. Home shows very well, schedule a viewing today! (Sorry, no pets)