Waldorf, MD
11915 Homestead Place
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:43 PM

11915 Homestead Place

Location

11915 Homestead Place, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This pet friendly 2 story end unit townhouse in Waldorf features a fenced in back yard with shed. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath, with a half bath on main level. The living room has a gas fireplace. Well maintained landscaping, surrounding a covered front porch.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: Included in Rent

PET RULE: small only

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11915 Homestead Place have any available units?
11915 Homestead Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11915 Homestead Place have?
Some of 11915 Homestead Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11915 Homestead Place currently offering any rent specials?
11915 Homestead Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11915 Homestead Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11915 Homestead Place is pet friendly.
Does 11915 Homestead Place offer parking?
No, 11915 Homestead Place does not offer parking.
Does 11915 Homestead Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11915 Homestead Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11915 Homestead Place have a pool?
No, 11915 Homestead Place does not have a pool.
Does 11915 Homestead Place have accessible units?
No, 11915 Homestead Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11915 Homestead Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11915 Homestead Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11915 Homestead Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11915 Homestead Place does not have units with air conditioning.

