11915 Homestead Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This pet friendly 2 story end unit townhouse in Waldorf features a fenced in back yard with shed. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath, with a half bath on main level. The living room has a gas fireplace. Well maintained landscaping, surrounding a covered front porch.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



HOA FEE: Included in Rent



PET RULE: small only



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.