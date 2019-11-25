All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:54 PM

11873 Sidd Finch Street

11873 Sidd Finch St · No Longer Available
Location

11873 Sidd Finch St, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog friendly home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 tiled baths, a fully finished basement, with a 2 car garage as well as off street parking. Enter into a foyer accented with crown molding, into an open kitchen that has custom cabinets, granite countertops, marble tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a custom pantry and an island. The living room features a gas fireplace. The Master Bedroom has custom walk in closets, with a garden tub in the tiled Master Bath. The finished basement has office space, plenty of storage, and built in speakers. Recessed lighting and ceiling fans are throughout. Features a patio in back. HOA includes community center and pool. A family oriented neighborhood close to Blue Crab Stadium, amenities, attractions. Central for commutes. No Housing Vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: Included with Rent

PET RULE: Dogs only with deposit, no breed restrictions.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)
Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.
Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.
Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

