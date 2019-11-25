11865 Saint Linus Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious three level townhome in Fieldside! Pretty setting situated across from open space/park + gazebos. Rec room, study/office and powder room on ground level. Eat-in Island Kitchen with pantry and slider exit to composite deck. HUGE living room! Coveted bedroom level laundry. Owners suite with tray ceiling and attached bath with dual vanity! Fenced yard. Two assigned parking spaces. Insulated widows & doors. Watch the fireworks at the nearby Southern Maryland Blue Crab Stadium. Explore the nearby dining and retail options Saint Charles. Must see!



(RLNE4972532)