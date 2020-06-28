11813 Sunset Ridge Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly

This property is available to rent. The description is from August 21, 2019.



Beautiful three-story townhouse has a private fenced in backyard and two car garage. The main level features a half bath and carpeted living area. The open concept kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets, granite countertops, and an island. There is a dining area with access to the back deck. The upper level has a master bedroom with a tiled master bath and walk in closet. There is a garden tub, tiled shower, and dual vanity with marble counter tops. There is a full hall bath and two additional bedrooms. The lower level has a living area with and half bath and access to the backyard and two car garage. There is recessed lighting throughout the home and provided with New Electric Kenmore Washer/Dryer in unit. Over flow parking with no passes need. There is community pool, clubhouse, and trash and recycling provided. Located near Blue Crabs Stadium. Tenant must make rent payment via ACH. No housing vouchers accepted. Two year Lease agreement only.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at Zillow, Trulia, Hotpads, Zumper, Apartment.com, Apartment List, Walk Score, and PadMappers, etc. for additional details. If you need immediate assistance please call (312) 292-9347 during regular business hours for online help.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing go to Zillow.com (enter address: 11813 Sunset Ridge Place, Waldorf, MD 20602). Select Request to Apply (or) Request a tour. If you need immediate assistance please call (312)292-9347 Sunday through Saturday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Assistance will be available to perform ANY viewing Monday through Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Saturday and Sunday from 2:00pm until 6:00pm. Please call Terri to schedule appointment @ 314-852-7562.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: pets allowed $500 security deposit



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 24-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: Please use the online websites indicate above or call (312)292-9347 Monday thru Friday, from 9:00am to 5:00pm (or) contact: Terri @ (314) 852-7562.



Nice end-unit-3-story-townhouse-with-garage-and-fenced-yard/listings/new (located on the listing page).



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 48 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* Application per applicant 18 or older

* $45 Credit check fee is non-refundable

*Security Deposit: 100% refundable upon terms of Lease Agreement.



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered with two months Security Deposit. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit of 2 months rent.



Rental Terms: 24 months preferred,

Rent: $2,250, $45 Credit check fee is non-refundable,

Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: pets allowed $500 security deposit.