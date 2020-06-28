All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:24 AM

11813 Sunset Ridge Pl

11813 Sunset Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

11813 Sunset Ridge Place, Waldorf, MD 20602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
This property is available to rent. The description is from August 21, 2019.

Beautiful three-story townhouse has a private fenced in backyard and two car garage. The main level features a half bath and carpeted living area. The open concept kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets, granite countertops, and an island. There is a dining area with access to the back deck. The upper level has a master bedroom with a tiled master bath and walk in closet. There is a garden tub, tiled shower, and dual vanity with marble counter tops. There is a full hall bath and two additional bedrooms. The lower level has a living area with and half bath and access to the backyard and two car garage. There is recessed lighting throughout the home and provided with New Electric Kenmore Washer/Dryer in unit. Over flow parking with no passes need. There is community pool, clubhouse, and trash and recycling provided. Located near Blue Crabs Stadium. Tenant must make rent payment via ACH. No housing vouchers accepted. Two year Lease agreement only.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at Zillow, Trulia, Hotpads, Zumper, Apartment.com, Apartment List, Walk Score, and PadMappers, etc. for additional details. If you need immediate assistance please call (312) 292-9347 during regular business hours for online help.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing go to Zillow.com (enter address: 11813 Sunset Ridge Place, Waldorf, MD 20602). Select Request to Apply (or) Request a tour. If you need immediate assistance please call (312)292-9347 Sunday through Saturday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Assistance will be available to perform ANY viewing Monday through Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Saturday and Sunday from 2:00pm until 6:00pm. Please call Terri to schedule appointment @ 314-852-7562.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: pets allowed $500 security deposit

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 24-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: Please use the online websites indicate above or call (312)292-9347 Monday thru Friday, from 9:00am to 5:00pm (or) contact: Terri @ (314) 852-7562.

Nice end-unit-3-story-townhouse-with-garage-and-fenced-yard/listings/new (located on the listing page).

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 48 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* Application per applicant 18 or older
* $45 Credit check fee is non-refundable
*Security Deposit: 100% refundable upon terms of Lease Agreement.

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered with two months Security Deposit. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit of 2 months rent.

Rental Terms: 24 months preferred,
Rent: $2,250, $45 Credit check fee is non-refundable,
Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: pets allowed $500 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl have any available units?
11813 Sunset Ridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl have?
Some of 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11813 Sunset Ridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl offers parking.
Does 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl have a pool?
Yes, 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl has a pool.
Does 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11813 Sunset Ridge Pl has units with air conditioning.
