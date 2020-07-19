11761 NATIONALS LANE

Great rental property in newer community. Close to the Regency Furniture (Blue Crabs) stadium and St Charles High. Three levels, newer appliances, deck and big kitchen. 600+ credit score and good rental history a must. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
