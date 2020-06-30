11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE

Amenities

Price Reduction Available ($1,800) with credit score of 700+This well maintained, 3 level town home is ready to move in! With 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, this home offers lots of space. Large living room with separate dining room, spacious kitchen has deck off back, great for entertaining! Master suite has vaulted ceilings and en-suite with dual vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and custom shelving in closet. The basement has a large family room, gas fireplace, full bathroom, 4th bedroom and it's own entrance - perfect for separate living space! New AC unit will help keep utility costs down. Conveniently located within minutes from major commuter routes, shopping, dining and entertainment.