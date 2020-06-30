All apartments in Waldorf
11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE

11302 Golden Eagle Place · No Longer Available
Location

11302 Golden Eagle Place, Waldorf, MD 20603

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Price Reduction Available ($1,800) with credit score of 700+This well maintained, 3 level town home is ready to move in! With 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, this home offers lots of space. Large living room with separate dining room, spacious kitchen has deck off back, great for entertaining! Master suite has vaulted ceilings and en-suite with dual vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and custom shelving in closet. The basement has a large family room, gas fireplace, full bathroom, 4th bedroom and it's own entrance - perfect for separate living space! New AC unit will help keep utility costs down. Conveniently located within minutes from major commuter routes, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have any available units?
11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have?
Some of 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE offer parking?
No, 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have a pool?
No, 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11302 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE has units with air conditioning.

