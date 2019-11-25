All apartments in Waldorf
11205 BARNSWALLOW PLACE

11205 Barnswallow Place · No Longer Available
Location

11205 Barnswallow Place, Waldorf, MD 20603

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
alarm system
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Great rental in the heart of Waldorf! This move in ready three level end unit townhouse has everything you need. Spacious open main floor plan. Kitchen Dining Combo, kitchen island, built in microwave,pantry, refrigerator, washer, dryer, alarm system, Full finished walk out basement. Storage Shed, fenced in rear yard. A short walk to shopping and restaurants. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with pet deposit. Minimum Income and Credit Score Requirements, No housing vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

