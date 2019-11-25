11205 BARNSWALLOW PLACE

Amenities

Great rental in the heart of Waldorf! This move in ready three level end unit townhouse has everything you need. Spacious open main floor plan. Kitchen Dining Combo, kitchen island, built in microwave,pantry, refrigerator, washer, dryer, alarm system, Full finished walk out basement. Storage Shed, fenced in rear yard. A short walk to shopping and restaurants. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with pet deposit. Minimum Income and Credit Score Requirements, No housing vouchers accepted.