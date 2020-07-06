11020 Greenwood Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3 bedroom single family home in a great location - Property Id: 162023



3 bedroom/ 2 full bathroom single family home located in the Fox Run neighborhood, right off of route 228. The house is in a quiet cul-de-sac, features a large backyard with a deck for entertaining.



Location is convenient for commuting to The National Harbor, Old Town Alexandria, DC, and several local military bases.



Schools:

Berry Elementary

T.G. Davis Middle School

North Point High School



House is currently being renovated and will be available for an early October move-in date.



House is unfurnished and interior walls have been painted to a light gray color, which aren't depicted in the attached pictures.



Serious inquires only.

Apply at TurboTenant:

No Pets Allowed



