Towson, MD
Donnybrook Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Donnybrook Apartments

7914 Knollwood Rd · (410) 204-2158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Towson
Location

7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD 21286

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7907K-B · Avail. Aug 19

$1,068

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 300G-B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,153

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 308A-B · Avail. Aug 9

$1,153

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308G-B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,264

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 308G-A · Avail. now

$1,265

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 7901K-D · Avail. now

$1,269

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Donnybrook Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
roommate matching
Live in Towson, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near Hillen Road and Knollwood Road, Donnybrook Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Towson has to offer.Donnybrook Apartments offers unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that include full-size washer & dryers, dishwashers, brand-new HVAC systems, and available garages just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. Stroll through your beautiful grounds, stretch out in your spacious floor plan, or enjoy an afternoon engaged with our resident activities. If you're looking for a home close to Towson University or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Donnybrook Apartments is the place for you in Towson. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Ranges from $350 to 2 times monthly rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water ranges $10-$30/person/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight maximum 50 lbs and within breed restriction. Dog and cat combo accepted.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. On Street Parking.
Storage Details: 10'x20' Garages available for rent for $130.00/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Donnybrook Apartments have any available units?
Donnybrook Apartments has 21 units available starting at $1,068 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does Donnybrook Apartments have?
Some of Donnybrook Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Donnybrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Donnybrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Donnybrook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Donnybrook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Donnybrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Donnybrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Donnybrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Donnybrook Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Donnybrook Apartments have a pool?
No, Donnybrook Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Donnybrook Apartments have accessible units?
No, Donnybrook Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Donnybrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Donnybrook Apartments has units with dishwashers.
