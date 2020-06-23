Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated bathtub extra storage oven range Property Amenities parking bike storage garage online portal package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments roommate matching

Live in Towson, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near Hillen Road and Knollwood Road, Donnybrook Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Towson has to offer.Donnybrook Apartments offers unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that include full-size washer & dryers, dishwashers, brand-new HVAC systems, and available garages just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. Stroll through your beautiful grounds, stretch out in your spacious floor plan, or enjoy an afternoon engaged with our resident activities. If you're looking for a home close to Towson University or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Donnybrook Apartments is the place for you in Towson. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.