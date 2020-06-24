6828 Queens Ferry Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 5 Bedroom End of Group Rowhome located in Towson, MD! Features an open floor plan with plenty of windows for natural lighting. New hardwood flooring all throughout the home, updated kitchen with brand new appliances, inclusive of full size washer & dryer, updated bathrooms, and fenced in backyard!



Call and set an appointment to view this beautiful home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*$25 Application fee per adult

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*