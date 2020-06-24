All apartments in Towson
6828 Queens Ferry Rd
6828 Queens Ferry Rd

6828 Queens Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

6828 Queens Ferry Road, Towson, MD 21239
Greater Glendale-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 5 Bedroom End of Group Rowhome located in Towson, MD! Features an open floor plan with plenty of windows for natural lighting. New hardwood flooring all throughout the home, updated kitchen with brand new appliances, inclusive of full size washer & dryer, updated bathrooms, and fenced in backyard!

Call and set an appointment to view this beautiful home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*$25 Application fee per adult
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 Queens Ferry Rd have any available units?
6828 Queens Ferry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6828 Queens Ferry Rd have?
Some of 6828 Queens Ferry Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 Queens Ferry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6828 Queens Ferry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 Queens Ferry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6828 Queens Ferry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6828 Queens Ferry Rd offer parking?
No, 6828 Queens Ferry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6828 Queens Ferry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6828 Queens Ferry Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 Queens Ferry Rd have a pool?
No, 6828 Queens Ferry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6828 Queens Ferry Rd have accessible units?
No, 6828 Queens Ferry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 Queens Ferry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6828 Queens Ferry Rd has units with dishwashers.
