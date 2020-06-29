An impeccable and newly renovated townhouse in a quiet court location in a most desirable community. Inviting entry foyer opens to a spacious living and dining room combination. The shared two sided fireplace and hallway are joined with the updated gourmet kitchen offering eat in table space and a wonderful family room. Beautiful hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Walk out deck off the kitchen leads to a nice grassy backyard space. Lavish master bedroom and en suite bath and two other generous bedrooms and shared bath. Laundry offered on bedroom level. Recreation room. 2 car attached garage. Baltimore county blue ribbon schools. Convenient location with access to shopping nearby and I-695 and I-83 and more. Ideal for the pickiest of renters!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 GREGORIA COURT have any available units?
6 GREGORIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 GREGORIA COURT have?
Some of 6 GREGORIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 GREGORIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6 GREGORIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.