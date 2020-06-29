6 GREGORIA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

An impeccable and newly renovated townhouse in a quiet court location in a most desirable community. Inviting entry foyer opens to a spacious living and dining room combination. The shared two sided fireplace and hallway are joined with the updated gourmet kitchen offering eat in table space and a wonderful family room. Beautiful hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Walk out deck off the kitchen leads to a nice grassy backyard space. Lavish master bedroom and en suite bath and two other generous bedrooms and shared bath. Laundry offered on bedroom level. Recreation room. 2 car attached garage. Baltimore county blue ribbon schools. Convenient location with access to shopping nearby and I-695 and I-83 and more. Ideal for the pickiest of renters!