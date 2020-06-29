All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 6 GREGORIA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
6 GREGORIA COURT
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

6 GREGORIA COURT

6 Gregoria Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6 Gregoria Court, Towson, MD 21212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
An impeccable and newly renovated townhouse in a quiet court location in a most desirable community. Inviting entry foyer opens to a spacious living and dining room combination. The shared two sided fireplace and hallway are joined with the updated gourmet kitchen offering eat in table space and a wonderful family room. Beautiful hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Walk out deck off the kitchen leads to a nice grassy backyard space. Lavish master bedroom and en suite bath and two other generous bedrooms and shared bath. Laundry offered on bedroom level. Recreation room. 2 car attached garage. Baltimore county blue ribbon schools. Convenient location with access to shopping nearby and I-695 and I-83 and more. Ideal for the pickiest of renters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 GREGORIA COURT have any available units?
6 GREGORIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 GREGORIA COURT have?
Some of 6 GREGORIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 GREGORIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6 GREGORIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 GREGORIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6 GREGORIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 6 GREGORIA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6 GREGORIA COURT offers parking.
Does 6 GREGORIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 GREGORIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 GREGORIA COURT have a pool?
No, 6 GREGORIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6 GREGORIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 6 GREGORIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6 GREGORIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 GREGORIA COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University